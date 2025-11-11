4 bomb threats in 3 days to Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The city airport on Monday received two more bomb threats for three consecutive days, triggering tension. The threats were aimed at flights from Kuala Lumpur and Abu Dhabi.

According to airport officials, this is the fourth bomb threat in just three days. On Monday, two emails were received, one claiming that an Air Asia flight from Kuala Lumpur with 168 flyers and another that an Indigo flight from Abu Dhabi with 170 flyers were carrying bombs that would explode upon landing in Chennai.

The airport immediately went on high alert. Bomb disposal units, CISF security personnel, and commandos rushed to the spot and conducted rigorous inspections.

Both flights were isolated, searched in detail, and the threats were declared a hoax.

The Chennai airport police and the Cyber Crime Wing have registered separate cases and are investigating the origin of the hoax emails. Preliminary reports suggest the messages were sent from untraceable or spoofed email accounts, indicating a possible attempt to create panic or test airport security systems.