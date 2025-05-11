3D bus shelters in 10 busy routes to ensure women’s safety in Chennai 

CHENNAI: To ensure accessibility and safety of women in the city, lights are being installed at 1,300 bus shelters in the city. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will also install 90 3D-printed bus shelters in all the zones.

In the first phase, the shelters will come at the 10 busiest routes in the city, such as routes of 102 K, 2A, 17 D and 159 A.

An official in the Gender and Policy Lab told DT Next: The MTC is the primary mode of transport for working women in the city. Lights are installed in a few bus shelters now, but it would be extended to 1,300 more shelters in the city. Also, 3D bus shelters will be a big support for those returning home late at night.”

J Vimala of Korattur, who works at a shop on Broadway, takes route number 35 to reach home at night. “The bus shelter in East Avenue remains dark after 8 pm. Adding lights will help us feel safe,” she added.

Bhuvana of Villivakkam pointed out that many bus shelters and buses were inaccessible for disabled people. “The local body needs to take steps to rectify this,” she added.

The 3D bus shelters will come up in 90 places in the city with light facilities, seating arrangements accessible for all people, cameras and a ramp for people with disabilities. “In the first phase, 3D bus stops will be installed on Arunachalam Road, Rajai Salai, Aditham Road and Dams Road in (Royapuram zone), Swami Vivekananda House, Dr Besant Road, Conron Smith Road, Foreshore Estate Road in (Teynampet zone), Velachery Main road in Adyar zone and Siva Elango Salai, Mayor Ramanathan Salai in (Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone),” said a senior official.