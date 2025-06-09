39 crore passengers in 10 years, Chennai Metro Rail redefines city commute

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has seen over 39 crore passengers travelling in last 10 years.

CMRL will complete 10 years of its operation on June 29, and has become a major mode of transportation in the city.

Since its inauguration in 2015, CMRL has seen surge in ridership in 2024, with over 10.5 crore passengers relying on Metro trains for their commute.

In January, 86.99 lakh passengers, 86.65 lakh in February, 92.10 lakh in March, 87.59 lakh in April and 89.09 lakh passengers in May 2025 took the Metro train service.

To enhance convenience, CMRL offers a 20% discount on ticket purchases through various methods, including Mobile QR Code Ticketing (Single, Return, Group Tickets, QR Trip Passes) Digital Platforms like WhatsApp (+91 83000 86000), Paytm and PhonePe.

Taking to X , CMRL thanked its passengers saying, “To all our passengers, thank you for choosing us. Chennai Metro Rail is honoured to be your trusted travel partner.”