3.79 lakh passengers travel on special buses from Chennai in two days

CHENNAI: Around 3.79 lakh passengers travelled on regular and special buses operated from Chennai in the first two days of the Deepavali special bus operations, with 2.39 lakh passengers travelling on Friday (November 6) alone.
According to the transport department, a total of 5,087 buses, comprising 2,191 regular services and 2,896 special buses, were operated from Chennai until midnight on Friday. This was 93.67% of the 5,431 buses planned for the day.
On Thursday, the first day of the special operations, 3,209 buses, including 2,191 regular services and 1,018 special buses, were operated, ferrying 1.40 lakh passengers.
In all, 8,296 buses were operated over the two days, carrying 3.79 lakh passengers.
The Tamil Nadu transport department has planned to operate 15,659 buses over three days from November 5 to 7 to handle the Deepavali rush. This includes 6,573 regular buses and 9,086 special services, comprising 7,427 government buses and 1,659 private buses.
For Saturday, 5,167 buses, comprising 2,191 regular services and 2,976 special buses, have been planned.
Special buses are being operated from five locations in Chennai: Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam, Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Bus Terminus at Koyambedu, Madhavaram New Bus Terminus, CMDA Kalaignar Centenary temporary bus terminus and the temporary bus terminus at Maraimalai Nagar.