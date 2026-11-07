3.79 lakh passengers travel on special buses from Chennai in two days

According to the transport department, a total of 5,087 buses, comprising 2,191 regular services and 2,896 special buses, were operated from Chennai until midnight on Friday. This was 93.67% of the 5,431 buses planned for the day.

On Thursday, the first day of the special operations, 3,209 buses, including 2,191 regular services and 1,018 special buses, were operated, ferrying 1.40 lakh passengers.

In all, 8,296 buses were operated over the two days, carrying 3.79 lakh passengers.