1.4 lakh passengers travel from Chennai on first day of Deepavali special bus operations

CHENNAI: Around 1.40 lakh passengers travelled on special buses operated from Chennai on Thursday, the first day of the three-day Deepavali special bus operations, according to the transport department.
A total of 3,209 buses, including 2,191 regular services and 1,018 special buses, were operated until midnight on Thursday. The special services comprised 862 government buses and 156 private buses.
The Tamil Nadu transport department has planned to operate 15,659 buses over three days from November 5 to 7 to handle the festive rush. This includes 6,573 regular buses and 9,086 special services, comprising 7,427 government buses and 1,659 private buses.
On Friday, 5,431 buses, including 2,191 regular services and 3,240 special buses, have been scheduled. Another 5,167 buses, comprising 2,191 regular services and 2,976 special buses, will be operated on Saturday.
Special buses are being operated from five locations in Chennai: Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam, Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Bus Terminus at Koyambedu, Madhavaram New Bus Terminus, CMDA Kalaignar Centenary temporary bus terminus and the temporary bus terminus at Maraimalai Nagar.