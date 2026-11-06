1.4 lakh passengers travel from Chennai on first day of Deepavali special bus operations

A total of 3,209 buses, including 2,191 regular services and 1,018 special buses, were operated until midnight on Thursday. The special services comprised 862 government buses and 156 private buses.

The Tamil Nadu transport department has planned to operate 15,659 buses over three days from November 5 to 7 to handle the festive rush. This includes 6,573 regular buses and 9,086 special services, comprising 7,427 government buses and 1,659 private buses.