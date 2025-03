350 special buses to ply from Chennai for Pournami Girivilam in Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) will operate 350 special buses from Chennai tomorrow (March 13, 2025) for devotees headed to Tiruvannamalai for Pournami Girivalam. Over 11,000 bus travellers have already purchased bus tickets for the weekend.

In addition to the 350 special buses to Tiruvannamalai, 545 more buses will travel from Chennai's Kilambakkam Terminus to several important cities and towns, including Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Madurai, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tiruchy, and Kumbakonam, on March 14 and 15.

Further, 51 buses will run from Chennai’s Koyambedu terminus to many locations, such as Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru, alongside 20 buses from Madhavaram.

To facilitate return travel, more buses will be operated from all towns and cities to Chennai and Bengaluru on March 16 (Sunday), said a Maalaimalar report quoting a press release.