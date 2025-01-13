33 flights delayed, cancelled as Bhogi smoke blankets Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Chennai airport modified the arrival and departure of 30 flights as a precautionary measure as Bhogi smoke brought down visibility on Monday morning.

Three IndiGo Airlines flights that were scheduled to arrive here from Delhi and Bengaluru had to be cancelled because of this.

The affected flights include those to and from destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat, Kuwait, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Andaman, Goa, Pune, and Kolkata.

As a large number of people burnt their old clothes and other items as part of Bhogi festival, the whole of Chennai, including the airport, is covered by a thick blanket of smoke. This has brought down visibility, making flight operations difficult – and even dangerous.

Officials said passengers were informed about the changes in flight schedules through phone messages.

The airport officials are closely monitoring the situation, and steps are being taken to divert incoming flights to alternative airports if smog and fog intensify.

Every year, the Chennai airport faces similar disruptions during the Bhogi festival. In 2018, 118 flights, including 73 departures and 45 arrivals, were affected because of the smoke. However, disruptions have gradually decreased over the years. In 2024, only 51 flights (27 arrivals and 24 departures) were disrupted.