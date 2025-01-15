3-year-old falls into bucket of hot water in Tiruvanmiyur, dies of burns

CHENNAI: A three-year-old child succumbed to the burn injuries she sustained when she accidentally fell into a bucket of hot water in her house in Tiruvanmiyur.

The deceased child was identified as E Oviya, who lived with her parents on Thiruveedhi Amman Koil Street in Tiruvanmiyur. On Tuesday, the child's mother was preparing her for a bath when the incident happened.

When the woman left the child in the bathroom to take the towel from the other room, Oviya fell into the bucket full of hot water. Hearing the child's cries, the mother rushed to the bathroom and found her wailing.

The woman informed her husband and with the help of neighbours, the child was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where the child succumbed to injuries late on Tuesday night. The Tiruvanmiyur police have registered a case and are investigating.