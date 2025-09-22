3 tonnes of seized tobacco products worth Rs 28 lakh, 4,000 liquor bottles incinerated

CHENNAI: On behalf of the Chennai Food Safety Department, officials from Greater Chennai Police (GCP) and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) inspected the city and seized 3 tonnes of tobacco products worth Rs 28 lakh, and 4,000 liquor bottles.

All of it was destroyed in the Perungudi dumpyard on Sunday. The seized products, including Hans, cool lip, gutka, and pan masala, are banned by the State government, as per the order of the Madras High Court.

The liquor bottles were destroyed by the Chennai-designated Food Safety Officer K Tamil Selvan in the presence of the Food Safety Department officers, and Corporation officials, as per the guidelines of the Pollution Control Board, and in the presence of the respective police officers.