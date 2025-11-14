Chennai: 3 juveniles held in Mint Street phone-snatching case

CHENNAI: The crime wing of Seven Wells Police Station on Friday arrested three juveniles aged 14, 15 and 17 in connection with a phone-snatching incident reported at Mint Street.

The police said the trio was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on November 13 and later admitted to a government observation home.

On October 8, when Hemalatha (45), a resident of Old Washermenpet and an employee of a private firm, was walking near Old Vinayagar Temple on Mint Street, while speaking on her mobile phone. Three persons on a two-wheeler allegedly snatched the device from her hand and fled.

The Seven Wells Police Station Crime Wing registered a case and launched an investigation. The crime wing team, led by the Inspector of Police, identified and questioned the three juveniles in connection with the offence. Police also seized the two-wheeler reportedly used in the snatching.