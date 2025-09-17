Nearly 2,000 chickens dead in 3 days, fear grips Puzhal central jail

CHENNAI: What began as a well-meaning initiative to provide protein-rich meals has now sparked fear behind bars, after hundreds of chickens inside the Puzhal-I Central Prison premises died suddenly.

The incident has fuelled panic among inmates, with growing concerns over a possible zoonotic disease like bird flu outbreak, concerns the authorities have neither dispelled nor addressed by relocating the poultry farms from the prison campus.

Sources within the prison said birds began dying in clusters from Saturday, with nearly 2,000 reported dead over three days. While the exact cause remains unclear, rumours of bird flu circulated widely, heightening anxiety among inmates.

A senior department official confirmed the deaths but downplayed the matter, calling it "not alarming" and "common in poultry farms". He declined to specify the number of birds dead, the cause of death, or the steps taken to protect prisoners. Another senior prison official dismissed the issue outright, stating there was "nothing to talk about".

However, a government doctor, who often attends ill-prisoners, contradicted those claims, calling the situation a clear health risk. "Chronically ill and elderly inmates are particularly vulnerable. Prisoners working in the poultry farm could become carriers of zoonotic diseases, " the doctor warned.

Sources revealed that the dead birds were buried within the prison campus to avoid attracting unwanted attention. But this, too, has raised concerns. According to regulations, proper approval from the environmental authority is required, and carcasses must be buried in pits at least six feet deep. "It's doubtful that the burial was carried out safely or in accordance with protocol, " a source said.

The Freedom Poultry Farm initiative, launched across all central prisons, aims to supply protein-rich meals by engaging inmates in poultry farming. It also aimed to end corrupt practices in procuring meat from outside to supply chicken curry thrice a week – Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays – for 'A' class prisoners, while it supplied twice – Sundays and Wednesdays – for 'B' clinic inmates. Though well-intentioned, the scheme is now under scrutiny for failing to consider the health implications of housing poultry farms within prison campuses.

"Many inmates are medically fragile, with age-related illnesses and chronic conditions. Zoonotic diseases like bird flu can spread rapidly in such environments," said a source familiar with conditions in other prisons. He continued that exposure to bird droppings and contaminated surroundings, which could further compromise inmate health.

"While the initiative is good in theory, locating poultry farms inside prison premises is reckless. It introduces an avoidable risk that could prove fatal for vulnerable inmates," said a retired prison official, requesting anonymity. Senior officials declined to comment when contacted.