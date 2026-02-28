28 Middle East-bound flights cancelled from Chennai airport; check details

CHENNAI: As many as 28 flights operating from the Chennai International Airport to Middle East destinations have been cancelled from Saturday evening (February 28) till Sunday afternoon (March 1) due to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.
According to airport authorities, 16 flights scheduled to depart from Chennai to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Muscat from this evening till midnight have been cancelled. In addition, 12 flights scheduled to operate from early Sunday morning till Sunday afternoon have also been cancelled, taking the total to 28 flights.
Flights to destinations including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Muscat and Bahrain are among those affected.
The cancellations come after Israel and the United States launched sudden attacks on Iran, following which Iran began retaliatory strikes on areas housing US bases. The developments have led to heightened tensions in the Middle East region. As a result, Iran and some other countries have closed their airspace, severely affecting flight operations across the region.
Officials have indicated that the number of cancellations may increase further. Flights arriving in Chennai from countries such as London, the United States and Germany usually pass through Iranian airspace. With Iranian airspace closed, these flights are being rerouted, which may lead to significant delays in arrivals and subsequent departures from Chennai. There is also a possibility of further cancellations.