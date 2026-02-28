28 Middle East-bound flights cancelled from Chennai airport; check details

According to airport authorities, 16 flights scheduled to depart from Chennai to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Muscat from this evening till midnight have been cancelled. In addition, 12 flights scheduled to operate from early Sunday morning till Sunday afternoon have also been cancelled, taking the total to 28 flights.

Flights to destinations including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Muscat and Bahrain are among those affected.