US-Israel attacks on Iran: Air India, IndiGo, and other airlines suspend flights over airspace closures

What has Air India announced regarding its flights' suspension?

Air India said that in view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all its flights to destinations in the region have been suspended. The airline stated that it remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for its passengers and crew.

It also said that they will continue to assess the safety and security environment for its flight operations and adjust services proactively as required. Travellers have been advised to check their flight status on the airline’s website for the latest updates and to contact its 24x7 call centre for further information.