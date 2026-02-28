US-Israel attacks on Iran: Air India, IndiGo, and other airlines suspend flights over airspace closures

CHENNAI: Several airlines have suspended flights to parts of the Middle East after airspaces in multiple countries were closed following the US–Israel attack on Iran. The carriers have asked travellers to check their flight status before departure time, amid the ongoing disruptions at airports. Flight tracking website Flightradar24.com has said the closed airspaces are affecting many flights and airlines.
The airspaces of Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar were closed.
Muscat, the capital of Oman has announced temporary closure of its airport.
Air India said that in view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all its flights to destinations in the region have been suspended. The airline stated that it remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for its passengers and crew.
It also said that they will continue to assess the safety and security environment for its flight operations and adjust services proactively as required. Travellers have been advised to check their flight status on the airline’s website for the latest updates and to contact its 24x7 call centre for further information.
IndiGo temporarily suspended flights to and from the Middle East in view of the evolving situation in Iran. In a post on X, the airline said that due to evolving airspace restrictions around Iran and the Middle East, all flights to and from the region have been cancelled till 0000 hours IST.
Services have been suspended to and from Dubai, Jeddah, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Bahrain, Sharjah, Kuwait and Ras Al-Khaimah.
Qatar Airways confirmed the temporary suspension of its flights to and from Doha due to the closure of Qatari airspace.
The airline said it is working closely with government stakeholders and relevant authorities to support impacted passengers and will resume operations when the airspace reopens. It added that once usual operations resume, delays to its flight schedule are anticipated.
Qatar Airways also said additional ground staff have been deployed at Hamad International Airport in Doha and other key airports to assist affected passengers.
Emirates said regional airspace closures have caused disruption to several of its flights. The airline urged customers to check its travel updates and flight status pages for the latest information.
Emirates said it is actively monitoring the situation, engaging with relevant authorities, and adjusting its operations in line with the latest developments. The airline added that it adheres to all regulatory requirements and follows guidance issued by aviation authorities.
SpiceJet announced that some of their flights may be affected due to airspace closure in Dubai, through a post on X.
They have advised passengers to check their flight status on their website.
Turkish Airlines said on X that flights to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Jordan will be suspended until Monday and flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Oman would be suspended on Saturday.
Akasa Air said on X that due to the prevailing situation in the Middle East, all Akasa Air flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha and Jeddah have been suspended for February 28, 2026.
Their teams will continue to closely monitor the safety and security environment and proactively adjust the operations as required, and will be updating passengers regarding flight status to these countries on a daily basis, as the situation evolves.
The airlines further added to check the flight status http://akasaair.com before commencing travel to the airport.
Air Arbia announced that flights to and from UAE have been temporarily suspended.
They have advised passengers to check their flight status on their website.