2.62 lakh passengers travel on special buses from Chennai in two days

According to the Transport Department, 4,382 regular services and 1,510 special buses, including 1,253 operated by State Transport Corporations and 257 private buses, were operated on October 15 and 16.

On October 15, a total of 2,546 buses, comprising 2,191 regular services and 355 special buses, carried 1.15 lakh passengers. On Friday, 3,346 buses, including 2,191 regular services and 1,155 special buses, carried 1.47 lakh passengers till midnight.

Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban inspected the arrangements at major bus terminals and temporary bus stands on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, he visited the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam and the temporary bus stands at the CMDA Climate Park and Maraimalai Nagar. On Friday, he inspected the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) at Koyambedu, the two temporary bus stands and KCBT.