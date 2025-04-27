250 saplings planted at Corporation burial ground in Manali

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya planted 250 saplings at a burial ground maintained by the local administration as a part of the project revamping all the burial grounds under the Corporation.

The GCC is revamping more than 200 burial grounds that are being maintained by the local body, including beautification, modernised facilities, surveillance and improving public health on the premises.

As a part of the project, Mayor Priya launched the revamping works worth Rs.1.48 crore at the burial ground on Kamarajar Salai, Manali. She inspected the revamping work taking place in the burial ground and also planted 250 saplings of native breeds on the premises as a part of the beautification process.

The Corporation officials said that the revamping works, erecting compound wall, beautification, vehicle parking, developing infrastructure and other facilities will be completed soon in all the burial grounds.