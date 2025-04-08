25-year-old man arrested harassing law student on Anna Salai

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was arrested on charges of woman harassment after the alleged public assault of a young woman on Anna Salai in the early hours of Monday.

The complainant, a law student, was walking along Anna Salai with her friend after attending a birthday party when the incident happened.

The accused approached the woman, verbally abused her and then manhandled her. He fled the scene after the woman raised alarm. The woman then filed a complaint with the Triplicane police, who registered a case and traced the accused.

A team apprehended the accused, R Akash (25) of Santhome. He was booked under several sections, including assault and sections of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.