25 held in Chennai for selling IPL match tickets in black

CHENNAI: The Triplicane police on Friday arrested 25 people for allegedly selling tickets for the IPL game on the black market at exorbitant prices.

According to police, a special team has been in place to check the black market sales of such tickets.

MA Chidambaram stadium, where the matches are held, has been under surveillance ahead of the game between CSK and RCB.

A police officer said that the tickets were being resold even on social media. A Rs 2,500 ticket is sold for Rs 10,000, while a Rs 7,500 KMK Stand or upper stand ticket is being sold for Rs 25,000.