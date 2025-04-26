2.2 kg gold jewellery theft: Search on for shop staff

CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for an employee of a jewellery shop in the Elephant Gate area who allegedly fled with 2.2 kg of gold jewellery worth several lakhs.

The shop owner, Bahadur Singh has filed a police complaint suspecting that his employee Sandeep Singh might be involved in the theft.

According to the complaint, Bahadur Singh had entrusted the shop to Sandeep on April 22 to attend to a personal medical emergency. When he returned after two days, he found the shop's iron gate unlocked and 2.2 kilograms of gold jewellery missing. Sandeep was also nowhere to be found after which he filed a police complaint.

The Elephant Gate police have launched an investigation into the case and are searching for Sandeep. Police authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and gathering evidence to trace the suspect.