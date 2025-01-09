21 injured as lorry collides with bus on Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Jan 2025 11:45 PM IST
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: As many as 21 people were injured after a lorry collided with a bus on the Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road on Thursday.

    A bus belonging to a private firm in Valasaravakkam picked up the staff in the suburbs and headed to Valasaravakkam on the Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road on Thursday morning.

    When the bus was speeding near Thirumudivakkam, a lorry which was in front of the bus applied sudden break and the bus collided from behind.

    On impact, the front part of the bus was shattered and 21 people including 18 women suffered injuries and were admitted to the Chromepet GH.

    The bus driver Anand (26) of Thiruvanamalai who suffered severe injuries was referred to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.

    DTNEXT Bureau

