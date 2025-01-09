Car goes up in flames on Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road

CHENNAI: A car on Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road suddenly went up in flames on Thursday morning, causing traffic congestion. Visuals showed the four-wheeler completely engulfed by huge balls of fire as it stood on the arterial road.

The incident occured when Umesh Kumar (37), a doctor at a private medical college hospital and resident of Perungalathur was driving near Thirumudivakkam while en route to work.

Upon noticing smoke emanating from the car, Umesh Kumar immediately got out of the vehicle, after which the car caught fire. Thus, he escaped unhurt.

Upon information, Tambaram fire department officials rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

The incident disrupted vehicular movement and led to traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road for a few hours.

Kundrathur police have registered a case and are investigating.

An electrical short circuit in the engine of the car is suspected to have triggered the fire.