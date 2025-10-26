2,000 pothole roads identified in Chennai after heavy rain, says Mayor Priya

CHENNAI: Over the past week, residents across the city took to social media to vent their anger and frustration over the deteriorating condition of both major arterial and interior roads.

In response, Mayor R Priya said that the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has identified potholes on roads in nearly 2,000 locations across the city. She attributed the poor road conditions directly to the recent heavy rainfall.

Answering questions about the potholes during a media interaction, Mayor Priya stated, “Due to the heavy rain, potholes have appeared on the Chennai roads. Funds have been allocated to fill them immediately. Ward-wise repair work is underway. These potholes will be filled on the same day they are identified. To manage rainfall-related issues, motor pumps have been installed in several areas to drain rainwater quickly.”

The inspection was carried out on Saturday in the Royapuram Zone, where the Mayor, along with HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu reviewed dredging work in the Buckingham Canal.

Sekarbabu, who is also the CMDA chairman, emphasised the need to ensure an unhindered flow of rainwater and ordered officials to immediately clear waste from the canal.

Mayor Priya added, “This entire area is adjacent to the Buckingham Canal, where the Otteri Nalla (stream) joins. Water from Ambattur, Kolathur, and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar areas reaches the canal through the nalla. The Corporation’s dredging work in these canal areas is progressing well. With the weather department forecasting more heavy rain, this dredging is a crucial precautionary measure.”

Officials also conducted door-to-door inspections in neighbourhoods like Kalyanapuram and Kalyanapuram Pallam, engaging with nearly 1,000 families to hear their demands and find solutions to their concerns.

A civic official provided an update on the repair work, stating that patchwork has been completed in 168 locations, with all complaints being closely monitored and rectified.

Traffic police have identified 115 pothole locations, which include 38 highways, 71 bus route roads, and 12 interior roads.