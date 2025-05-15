20 suction sweepers to soon clean Chennai roads

CHENNAI: To improve sanitation and hasten cleaning works in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has added 10 high-end suction sweeper machines; 10 more will join the fleet shortly, informed Corporation sources said.

“So far, 10 suction sweepers are working well on city roads, and are tested also on several interior roads. We’re planning to purchase another 20 for cleaning the city,” said K Vijayakumar, chief engineer, solid waste management and mechanical department.

Another senior official within the Corporation said, “On average, a suction sweeper machine can clean 1 km in an hour. If the dust density is high, it can clean upto 800 metres. The current lot of machines were tested in Egmore, Royapuram, Purasawalkam, Choolai and also on New Avadi Road and the results were encouraging.”

Earlier, 4-6 members will be deployed to clean a 500-metre stretch. Two workers can handle the machine, thus reducing the manpower demand. “With the help of the machine, we can cover more roads in a shorter period. Collected dust from the road will be taken to a primary collection centre, then to secondary collection centres and later to dumpyards. Each zone has a primary and secondary collection centre,” the official added.