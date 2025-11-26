2 yrs after boy went missing, cops use AI in bid to trace him

CHENNAI: Taking the aid of the latest technology to trace a 13-year-old school who went missing two years ago, the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of the Greater Chennai Police used artificial intelligence (AI) to generate an image showing how the teen may look now, and circulated it to all police stations, NGOs working in the field, and also sought help from the public.

The boy, Krishwanth Sathishkumar, disappeared from his home in Paduvancherry near Madambakkam on August 8, 2023.

According to police, Krishwanth returned home from school on the evening of August 8 and left with his bicycle. The boy’s parents filed a complaint at the Selaiyur police station, and the case was transferred to the city police's ATHU on the directions of the Madras High Court.

As part of efforts to locate the boy, investigators have used AI to create an image, which projects how he might look today.

The AHTU requested that anyone with information about the boy's whereabouts to contact the AHTU inspector on 99401 54325 or provide information directly to the Human Trafficking Prevention Unit office in Thousand Lights.

The police have urged the public to come forward with any tip, no matter how small, to help trace the missing child.