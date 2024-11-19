2-yr-old boy among two injured by maanja thread in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two persons, including a two-year-old child, were injured after maanja thread slashed them while riding on a bike in separate incidents in Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge areas on Sunday.

Police said that they have arrested ten people, including three minors, for using the banned thread used to fly kites.

On Sunday, S Balamurugan (35) was riding his bike in Vyasarpadi with his two-year-old son Pugazhvelan seated on the fuel tank when the maanja thread slashed the child's neck. Fortunately, the thread did not cut the child deep, police said.

In another incident, a motorist, Jinani Basha, was riding from Basin Bridge towards Vyasarpadi when a maanja thread cut his neck and forearm. He, too, escaped with minor injuries.

Both of them were admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The Vyasarpadi Police registered cases and arrested 10 people on Monday, including three boys. Police said steps are under way to send the seven persons in judicial remand while the three minors would be sent to a government observation home for boys.

The city police warned that strict action would be taken against those who manufacture the banned threads to fly kites.