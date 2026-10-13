2 workers die inside 20-foot-deep deep stormwater drain sump in Kodungaiyur

The sump houses two electric motors of 25 HP capacity, of which one had developed a snag recently.



A private contracting firm had taken up the repair work, after which two workers of the firm, M Naveen Kumar (34) of West Tambaram and M Asmath Basha (38) of Ranipet district, were engaged.



Naveenkumar got into the 20-feet-deep sump to remove the faulty motor. Within minutes of entering, he fainted inside. On seeing this, Asmath rushed down to rescue Naveenkumar, but he too collapsed.



Other workers standing outside immediately alerted the Fire and Rescue Services department. A team from Madhavaram fire station rushed to the spot and retrieved the two workers from the sump and moved them to the hospital, where they were declared brought dead.



An official from the Greater Chennai Corporation told DT Next that to handle rainwater flow from Thendral Nagar, two deep wells were constructed near the compound wall of the Kodungaiyur Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). The plan was to dispose of rainwater from Thendral Nagar by routing disposal pipes into a vast, adjacent open plot of land near the STP.