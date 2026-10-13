2 workers die inside 20-foot-deep deep stormwater drain sump in Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI: Two workers died while working inside a 20-foot-deep stormwater drain sump at Thendran Nagar, Kodungaiyur on Monday.
The sump houses two electric motors of 25 HP capacity, of which one had developed a snag recently.
A private contracting firm had taken up the repair work, after which two workers of the firm, M Naveen Kumar (34) of West Tambaram and M Asmath Basha (38) of Ranipet district, were engaged.
Naveenkumar got into the 20-feet-deep sump to remove the faulty motor. Within minutes of entering, he fainted inside. On seeing this, Asmath rushed down to rescue Naveenkumar, but he too collapsed.
Other workers standing outside immediately alerted the Fire and Rescue Services department. A team from Madhavaram fire station rushed to the spot and retrieved the two workers from the sump and moved them to the hospital, where they were declared brought dead.
An official from the Greater Chennai Corporation told DT Next that to handle rainwater flow from Thendral Nagar, two deep wells were constructed near the compound wall of the Kodungaiyur Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). The plan was to dispose of rainwater from Thendral Nagar by routing disposal pipes into a vast, adjacent open plot of land near the STP.
The cause of death of the workers is still under investigation and is alleged to be either from an electric shock or asphyxiation
"The well construction work was completed about a week before. It has not been officially handed over by the contractor; only trial testing was being conducted. During the trial, two motors were installed in the well, but one malfunctioned. The issue was reported to the contractor, who then asked the motor supplier, Sovereign Pumps, to resolve the defect.
Representatives from the supplier arrived on site around 3 pm. No municipal or local officials were present. They opened the access door and prepared to descend into the well, " said a GCC official.
It is currently unclear whether the workers died from an electric shock caused by a short-circuited motor or due to asphyxiation while inhaling toxic gas inside the well. The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem.