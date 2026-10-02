3 workers die of suffocation in newly built septic tank in Ariyalur

The police identified the deceased as Dinakaran (60), of Alivalam in Tiruvarur; Baskar (45) of Srinivasapuram in Tiruvarur; and Ramachandran from Senthurai in Ariyalur.

According to the police, M Subramanian (61), a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Senthurai, was constructing a house at Vallalar Nagar on the Sendurai-Udayarpalayam main road. A septic tank with a height of 12 feet and a depth of 8 feet had been constructed.

On Friday, Dinakaran and Baskar were removing the wooden boards and poles inside the tank used for support while constructing the tank, while Ramachandran was helping them from outside.