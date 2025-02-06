2, history sheeter arrested for kidnap, sexual abuse of young woman at Kilambakkam terminus

CHENNAI: A history sheeter and two others, who kidnapped a teenager near the Kilambakkam bus terminus and misbehaved with her, were arrested on Thursday.

On Monday midnight, a 19-year-old girl from North India was waiting outside the Kilambakkam bus terminus for an autorickshaw to go to her residence in Madhavaram, when an auto driver offered her a ride for a low fare.

When the vehicle reached the Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road, two men boarded it and threatened and misbehaved with the girl while holding her at knife point.

The girl managed to send an SOS message to her boyfriend in Madhavaram, and he immediately alerted the Chennai police control room. A Pallavaram police team that was on patrol in the area identified the vehicle and started following it.

As soon as the trio realised police were following them, they pushed the girl out of the vehicle on Madha Street in Koyambedu and sped away.

The police rescued the girl and dropped her with her friend in Madhavaram.

A special team that was formed to nab the kidnappers scoured through hundreds of CCTV footage and identified the auto driver -- Muthamizh Selvan (56), and his friend Dhayalan (45) of Royapettah. Police found that Dhayalan was a history sheeter and had many pending cases against him.

The police arrested the two and subsequently nabbed the third person Venkat, who owns the autorickshaw. The Guduvanchery all-women police registered a case against the trio, who have been remanded in judicial custody.