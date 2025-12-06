2 from Nigeria, Sudan arrested from Bengaluru for city drug ring

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a Sudanese man and a Nigerian for their role in the synthetic drug peddling syndicate operating in the state. Mohand Moawia Abdul Rahman (24) and Naji Lotachuku Emmanuel (27) were picked up from Bengaluru by a joint team of Vanagaram police and the Anti Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) in pursuance of arrests made by the Vanagaram Police since September this year.

In an official statement, the Chennai Police also stated that the arrests of Rahman and Emmanuel raise the number of foreign nationals arrested in drug peddling cases to 29. The police seized mobile phones and Rs 1.41 lakh in cash from Rahman and Emmanuel.

In another arrest made by the Choolaimedu Police, a police team arrested Avinash alias Vasudevan (22) from Bengaluru and seized 15 grams of ganja and 2 grams of OG ganja

The arrested persons were brought to the city and produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. ANIU officials said investigations are ongoing to trace other absconding members of the drug network and identify the supply routes used by the network.