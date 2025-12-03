2-3 more days to fully remove rainwater, says Avadi Corpn commissioner

CHENNAI: Rains for the third consecutive day in the Avadi Corporation limits have dampened residents' daily routine. Tirumullaivoyal, Jothi Nagar, and CTH Road, among others, remained inundated thanks to the heavy rains on Wednesday.

Pattabiram resident T Sadagopan lamented, "It is continuously raining with thunderstorms and lightning. The CTH Road area from Tirumullaivoyal to Pattabiram has been fully flooded due to the lack of proper drainage connection.

Entering the railway station has become a task as water has stagnated on the road from Tirumullaivoyal. Gopalapuram and Avadi-Poonamalle Main Road are fully flooded."

The resident added that the sad situation continued during every rain, even though the Corporation had claimed that funds were allocated and works were ongoing for mitigation. "The areas around the Sitheri lake are fully encroached. It is another major issue as there is no space for the water to flow freely," he said.

Another resident, S Kirubanandam, rued that the Corporation's efforts after receiving information were too late. "They should have taken the steps earlier," he said, echoing the issue of lack of proper drainage.

Avadi Corporation commissioner R Saranya, however, said, "There were heavy rains in expected areas. Jothi Nagar, Kovilpathagai and some parts of Tirumullaivoyal were severely affected. Continuous efforts are under way to remove water, and the process will take two to three days. Unless constructed above lakes or channels, there have been no incidents of water entering houses. We have organised 11 shelters, but no one has sought the facility yet."