18,500 police on duty for idol immersion in Chennai

CHENNAI: Around 16,500 police personnel and 2,000 home guard volunteers will be deployed across the city to ensure the peaceful procession and immersion of 1,524 Vinayagar idols on Sunday (September 20).
The police have designated four immersion sites: Foreshore Estate, Neelangarai, Kasimedu fishing harbour, and Tiruvottiyur.
Over 100 idols were immersed on Saturday, with the rest set for Sunday.
Temporary control rooms and assistance centres will operate at the venues, where cranes and boats will be deployed to lower idols into the sea.
All-terrain vehicles, fire tenders, ambulances, trained swimmers, and watchtowers will ensure public safety.
Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj and senior officers reviewed arrangements at the immersion points. Police warned that organisers violating conditions or disturbing public peace will face legal action.