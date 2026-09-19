No immersion of Vinayaka Chaturthi idols in beach: TN govt

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has submitted an affidavit before the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), assuring that Vinayaka Chaturthi idols will no longer be immersed at Pattinapakkam and Neelankarai beaches from next year.
The State informed the tribunal that it would instead examine the feasibility of creating temporary artificial ponds at suitable locations across the city to facilitate idol immersion without polluting natural waterbodies.
The development follows earlier observations by the tribunal emphasising the environmental vulnerability of
Pattinapakkam and Neelankarai, which have long served as primary designated immersion points in Chennai. The NGT was hearing a petition filed by Hariharan seeking directions to prevent environmental degradation caused by ritual immersions.
Reaffirming its commitment to ecological protection, the State assured that orders and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court, Madras High Court, and the NGT would be strictly implemented.
Necessary approvals will also be obtained from the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) before setting up alternative immersion facilities.