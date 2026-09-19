No immersion of Vinayaka Chaturthi idols in beach: TN govt

The State informed the tribunal that it would instead examine the feasibility of creating temporary artificial ponds at suitable locations across the city to facilitate idol immersion without polluting natural waterbodies.

The development follows earlier observations by the tribunal emphasising the environmental vulnerability of

Pattinapakkam and Neelankarai, which have long served as primary designated immersion points in Chennai. The NGT was hearing a petition filed by Hariharan seeking directions to prevent environmental degradation caused by ritual immersions.