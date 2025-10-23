18-month-old boy battling for life after accidental fall into water-filled bucket

CHENNAI: An 18-month-old child is battling for life after he accidentally fell into a bucket of water at a neighbour's residence in Teynampet on Wednesday.

The child, Dhanush, is the son of Sriram and Santhana Lakshmi. The family lived at Jogi Thottam in Teynampet. On Wednesday, after Sriram left for work, Santhana Lakshmi took her son and went to visit her neighbour. who was not keeping well.

Santhana Lakshmi and the neighbour were talking while Dhanush was playing in the house. According to the police, Dhanush went to the bathroom, where he fell into a bucket of water.

Santhana Lakshmi, who realised that her son was missing, searched for him and found him unconscious in the bucket of water and rescued him. She rushed him to a private hospital in the Thousand Lights area, where the child is undergoing treatment in a critical condition.