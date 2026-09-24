17 stray dogs found dead in Madambakkam; IT employee arrested for poisoning

CHENNAI: Seventeen stray dogs were found dead with blood oozing from their mouths in various streets of Madambakkam near Tambaram.
Selaiyur police have arrested an IT employee for allegedly poisoning the dogs by mixing poison with chicken meat.
The accused is identified as Francis Jebaraj (49), residing in Madambakkam.
The dogs were found dead in Yashwant Nagar, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, ALS Nagar and Padmavathi Nagar, among other areas in Ward 69 of Tambaram Corporation on September 9.
Corporation staff recovered the bodies and sent them to a veterinary hospital for post-mortem examination.
The post-mortem reports confirmed that the dogs had died after consuming poison. Following this, Tambaram Corporation health officials lodged a complaint with Selaiyur police.
Police formed a special team and examined CCTV footage from the area.
During the investigation, suspicion fell on Francis Jebaraj.
Francis Jebaraj raises chickens, goats and pigeons at his house. Stray dogs in the area had repeatedly attacked the animals, killing several chickens and pigeons and injuring goats.
Police said Jebaraj allegedly decided to eliminate the stray dogs by poisoning them. He reportedly smeared poison on chicken meat and scattered it across the streets at night.
Seventeen stray dogs allegedly consumed the poisoned meat and died.
Selaiyur police arrested Francis Jebaraj and registered a case against him. He was produced before a court and remanded in prison.