17 stray dogs found dead in Madambakkam; IT employee arrested for poisoning

In which areas were the dogs found dead?

The dogs were found dead in Yashwant Nagar, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, ALS Nagar and Padmavathi Nagar, among other areas in Ward 69 of Tambaram Corporation on September 9.

How did the police identify the accused?

Corporation staff recovered the bodies and sent them to a veterinary hospital for post-mortem examination.

The post-mortem reports confirmed that the dogs had died after consuming poison. Following this, Tambaram Corporation health officials lodged a complaint with Selaiyur police.

Police formed a special team and examined CCTV footage from the area.

During the investigation, suspicion fell on Francis Jebaraj.