Stray dog menace has been increasing in Kancheepuram

On Sunday, Mithra (12), a resident of Settikkulam in Kancheepuram, was attacked by 2-3 stray dogs while she was returning home after purchasing items from a nearby shop. The dogs chased her for some distance and attacked her, causing her to panic and scream for help.

Hearing her cries, Corporation’s cleanliness workers working nearby rushed to the spot, chased away the dogs, and rescued the girl. By then, however, she had sustained multiple injuries and was bleeding after being bitten by the dogs. Her elder brother Bharath immediately arrived at the spot and took her to Kancheepuram GH, where she has been receiving treatment.

According to reports, around five people were bitten by stray dogs in different parts of Kancheepuram on the same day. Residents lamented the rise of stray dog menace in town lately. They also claim that despite repeated complaints to the Corporation, adequate action has not been taken.