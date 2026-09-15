Stray dog menace has been increasing in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: The stray dog menace has been increasing in several parts of Kancheepuram Corporation, particularly in Ward 7 and Pookadai Chathiram.
On Sunday, Mithra (12), a resident of Settikkulam in Kancheepuram, was attacked by 2-3 stray dogs while she was returning home after purchasing items from a nearby shop. The dogs chased her for some distance and attacked her, causing her to panic and scream for help.
Hearing her cries, Corporation’s cleanliness workers working nearby rushed to the spot, chased away the dogs, and rescued the girl. By then, however, she had sustained multiple injuries and was bleeding after being bitten by the dogs. Her elder brother Bharath immediately arrived at the spot and took her to Kancheepuram GH, where she has been receiving treatment.
According to reports, around five people were bitten by stray dogs in different parts of Kancheepuram on the same day. Residents lamented the rise of stray dog menace in town lately. They also claim that despite repeated complaints to the Corporation, adequate action has not been taken.
Residents this reporter spoke to demanded the Kancheepuram Corporation to take immediate and effective measures to control the stray dog population and prevent further attacks.
When contacted, Corporation officials dismissed such claims, and said, “Stray dogs are being captured through contractors engaged by the Corporation and necessary action is being taken. The overall dog menace in the town has reduced, although isolated incidents may still occur. Immediate action is being taken whenever such complaints are received.”