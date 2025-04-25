16-year-old Chennai girl hacked in suspected revenge attack

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old girl was grievously hacked by a man wielding a sickle in Korukkupet in a suspected revenge-driven attack.

The attack left her severely injured, and she collapsed at the scene while the accused, identified as Babu, fled the area, according to Daily Thanthi.

Upon information, the police arrived at the scene and rescued the girl. She was later admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital for medical treatment.

The attack is suspected to be an act of revenge, as Babu’s brother, Madhan Kumar, is currently in jail following a sexual harassment complaint filed by the minor girl. The incident occurred on April 16, the report added. Madhan Kumar, who resides in the same neighbourhood as the girl, was subsequently apprehended under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, the police are on the lookout for Babu who is absconding.