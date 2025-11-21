16 boys employed as workers rescued from Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: A joint team of police, labour and child welfare officials, on Wednesday, rescued 16 minors engaged as workers at the Koyambedu market.

According to the officials, all 16 minors were boys and most of them were engaged as helpers, runners and even for other menial jobs in the market. At times, they were also used for loading and unloading work, too.

There were repeated complaints to the authorities about the engagement of child labour in the market, after which a joint team carried out checks, according to the police sources. Several minor workers took to their heels on learning about the crackdown, but they were all rounded up, police said.

Some of the traders argued with the authorities, creating a commotion, and the police personnel pacified them. Labour department officials urged the public to alert the department if minors are employed.

After completion of formal procedures at the Koyambedu police station, the boys were sent to the government-run shelter in Royapuram for counselling. The police are also enquiring if the boys are runaways from other districts or were sent to work by their parents.