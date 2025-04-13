Begin typing your search...

    15 kg of ganja seized at Chennai Central railway station; one held

    The seized ganja was transported from Rayagada district in Odisha to Chennai Central

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 April 2025 10:02 AM IST
    The arrested Saranraj with 15 kg of seized ganja (Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI: Following a tip-off, the Railway Police seized 15 kg of ganja and nabbed a peddler at Chennai Central Railway Station.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the arrested individual has been identified as Saranraj from Ramjeenagar in Tiruchy. He already faces multiple cases related to ganja.

    The seized ganja was transported from Rayagada district in Odisha to Chennai Central.

    The police have arrested Saranraj and are currently interrogating him.

    Online Desk

