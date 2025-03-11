15-day sports competition for GCC officials, staff kicks off in Chennai

CHENNAI: HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu inaugurated the 2024-25 sports competition for officers, employees and councillors of the Greater Chennai Corporation at Kannappar Thidal Ground. The sports events will go on for the next 15 days, until March 25.

A total of 2,416 persons, including 1,756 men and 586 women, from the GCC are expected to participate in events. As many as 74 council members are currently participating in the competition. Competitions include carrom, handball, kabaddi, chess, football, tennis, throw ball, kho-kho, table tennis, shuttle badminton, swimming and cricket.

Today and tomorrow (March 11 and 12), carrom and chess competition will be held at the Nehru stadium. On March 13, football will be held at Nehru Park. Tennis, throw ball, kho-kho at Kannappar Thidal ground on the following day. The day after it’s table tennis at Alphonsa Playground at Mandaveli. Volleyball and kabaddi on the 17 at Kannappar Thidal Ground. Shuttle badminton at the indoor stadium in Vyasarpadi Mullai Nagar on March 18. Athletics, tug of war and lucky corner on 19 and 20 at Nehru Park. Swimming competition on March 22 at My Lady’s Swimming Pool, and on March 24 and 25, a cricket match at Kannappar Thidal and Shenoy Nagar – Crescent ground.

Mayor R Priya, Deputy Mayor M Mageshkumaar, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue (M) Finance) M Prithiviraj, Northern Zone Deputy Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja, and other councillors, officers and employees, participated.