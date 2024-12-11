143rd Birth anniversary of Subramania Bharati celebrated today; Guv Ravi pays tributes

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|11 Dec 2024 12:20 PM IST
    Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi, along with other admirers of the poet, flagged off the procession of the Palanquin from the Raj Bhavan (Photo: X/ @rajbhavan_tn)

    CHENNAI: The 143rd birth anniversary of Tamil poet Subramania Bharati is being celebrated today.

    The Palanquin was taken to Bharati’s memorial home, according to Maalaimalar reports.

    Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, along with other admirers of the poet, flagged off the procession of the Palanquin from the Raj Bhavan.

    The Governor also paid tributes to the statue of Subramania Bharati situated in Triplicane.

    Subramaniya BharathiyarTN governor R N RaviRN RaviRaj Bhavan
    Online Desk

