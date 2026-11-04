Over 15,000 special buses from today to manage Deepavali rush

Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban announced the arrangements on Wednesday after chairing a review meeting with officials of the transport department and other agencies. The regular services will include 6,573 buses, in addition to the special services.

The government has also planned to operate 11,197 buses over two days, November 9 and 10, for the return journey to Chennai. These will comprise 4,382 regular buses and 6,815 special buses.

To streamline operations, buses will be operated from five locations in and around Chennai. The Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam will handle services to Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Tiruchy, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Sengottai, Tirunelveli, Salem and Coimbatore.

Buses to Vandavasi, Polur and Tiruvannamalai will operate from an open ground near the CMDA Climate Park at Kilambakkam. A temporary bus terminus at Maraimalai Nagar will handle services to Kumbakonam, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam.