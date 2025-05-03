12 women cleanliness workers hurt as omni bus rams their mini-van near Maduranthakam

CHENNAI: 13 people, including 12 female cleanliness workers, were seriously injured in an accident on Saturday morning when an omni bus collided with a mini-goods van near Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district.

The police have registered a case and are searching for the omni bus that caused the accident and drove away without stopping.

12 women from Zamin Endathur and its surrounding villages near Madhurantakam in Chengalpattu district were working as temporary contract workers under the Tambaram Corporation.

It is reported, they left for work early this morning and reached the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway.

As the workers were suppose to report at Tambaram, they asked a passing by empty mini-goods vehicle to give them a lift.

When the vehicle was near Padalam, an omni bus coming at high speed from behind hit and drove away without stopping.

The goods vehicle which became unstable, crashed onto the center road median and overturned, causing an accident.

As a result, the 12 workers and the the driver, were injured.

Following this, Padalam police rushed to the spot and took the injured to Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Police have also registered a case in this regard and are searching using CCTV cameras for the omni bus that caused the accident.

Reports also added that traffic on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway was disrupted for more than an hour.