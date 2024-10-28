12 passengers of van hurt after tyre bursts on Chennai-Bengaluru highway

CHENNAI: A van carrying 12 passengers met with an accident on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway on Sunday. All of them were injured but there was no fatality. A group of Christians from Chennai had gone to Kancheepuram for a prayer meeting in a van on Sunday.

When they were on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway near Kilambi bypass in Kancheepuram, one of the tyres burst, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which went upside down on the road.

On impact, 12 passengers, including a nine-year-old boy and two women, were injured, and they were taken to the Kancheepuram GH.

The Baluchetty Chatiram police have registered a case. Police said six suffered minor injuries and were sent home after treatment, while the remaining were severely injured and admitted to the hospital.