12 arrested in separate incidents in Chennai for meth possession

CHENNAI: Continuing the crackdown on narcotics peddling, especially synthetic drugs, the city police arrested 12 people for alleged methamphetamine possession in separate incidents on Sunday.

The Adambakkam police arrested six persons based on a tip off and seized four grams of methamphetamine from them. The officials received a tip off about the movement of drugs in a car on Medavakkam Main Road after which a team intercepted the car.

The occupants in the car, J Prasanna Kumar (30) of Chitlapakkam, K Tamilarasan (40) of Moolakkadai, R Raja Vikraman (31) and M Dinesh (28) of Ayanavaram, A Raheem Basha (30) of Kavangarai, and J Salman (23) of Kodungaiyur, were arrested after the police found contraband with them.

In another incident in Arumbakkam police limits, police arrested three people - P Hari (29), T Prashanth (29), and Isaac Keetthi Jerald (30) - for possession of 0.8 grams of methamphetamine meant for sale.

The Arumbakkam police also arrested two men from Andhra Pradesh - Kondapalli Anand Kumar (40) and Venkata Ramana (43) - in connection with an earlier case in which eleven persons were arrested in October for methamphetamine possession.

Recently, the city police picked up a Nigerian national, Nwoney Phillip (30), from Bengaluru for supplying meth to the gang.

Saidapet police arrested a 26-year-old man, Shabbir Ahmed (26), near YMCA Nandanam after he was caught with 2.2 grams of methamphetamine.

All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.