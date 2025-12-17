11 flights cancelled at Chennai airport due to fog and bad weather

Begin typing your search...

    The cancelled departures from Chennai include flights to Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata and Ghaziabad. Similarly, seven incoming flights from Delhi, Jaipur, Patna, Pune, Kolkata and Indore to Chennai were also called off, airport sources said.

    Representative Image (ANI)

    CHENNAI: As dense fog and adverse weather conditions continue to disrupt air traffic in Delhi and other northern States, a total of 11 flights, four departures and seven arrivals were cancelled at Chennai airport on Wednesday, causing inconvenience to passengers.

    Over the past few days, flight operations in Delhi and several northern States have been severely affected by dense fog, poor visibility, adverse weather and air pollution.

    In several instances, flights bound for Delhi were unable to land there and were diverted to other airports.

    Owing to these conditions, flight services between Chennai and northern destinations have been facing repeated disruptions in recent days, leaving passengers stranded or facing delays and cancellations.

