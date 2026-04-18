11 Chennai-Pune flights disrupted after Pune runway closure, sparks chaos at airport

The disruption was triggered after an IAF aircraft encountered a technical issue during landing at Pune airport, leading to a temporary runway closure. The IAF had earlier said the runway was “temporarily unavailable” due to the incident but confirmed that the aircrew were safe and there was no damage to civil property.

In this situation, 11 flight services operating between Chennai-Pune-Chennai were disrupted, and a lack of proper announcements about the situation at Pune airport left passengers at Chennai airport facing severe inconvenience, with arguments breaking out at airline counters.