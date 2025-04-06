11 arrested for selling IPL tickets on black market in Chennai; 34 tickets seized

CHENNAI: City police arrested 11 individuals for allegedly selling tickets for the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on the black market at high prices.

According to Thanthi TV, the Triplicane police registered 10 cases related to the illegal sale of tickets and a total of 34 tickets were seized from the arrested.

Earlier, during the previous match held at MA Chidambaram Stadium between CSK and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), 25 individuals were arrested for selling black tickets.

A special team has been in place to check the black market sales of such tickets and the Stadium has been under surveillance during match days.

CSK played its third home game on Saturday where they lost to DC by 25 runs.