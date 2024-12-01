100 percent milk distributed to the public even in heavy rain, says Aavin

CHENNAI: Aavin on Sunday stated that all kinds of precautionary measures are taken by the company to ensure that 100 percent of milk distribution during the rains in Chennai and surrounding areas. About 15 lakh litres of milk, 25,000 packets of powdered milk and 10,000 kg of milk powder have been distributed to the public and there was no disruption in the supply of milk, said a communique issued by Aavin.

Aavin in collaboration with the Greater Chennai Corporation, distributed milk, milk powder and UHT milk or ultra high temperature milk(which stays up to 90 days without refrigeration ) immediately to the shelter camps in need.

Also Read: HIGHLIGHTS: Cyclone Fengal reaches coast, makes landfall near Puducherry

Milk and milk products are being sold in all the parlours across Chennai with sufficient stock. Milk is also distributed 24 hours a day through 8 parlours to make milk easily available to the general public.

"Aavin has made sure that each person would be provided with a maximum of four packets of milk with two litres in Aavin parlours so that hoarding doesn't occur and would be available for all. For those who want in bulk quantity the facility is also available to purchase from the factory outlets directly according to their requirements," said a senior official attached to Aavin.

Also Read: Cyclone Fengal: Flooded Kolathur, Korattur frustrates residents

"The consumers in the flood prone areas were educated by Aavin for a month about using UHT milk and skimmed milk powder to be used during the rains was another step taken from the part of Aavin," official said.

More number of staffs and vehicles in addition to the regular requirements are also assigned during the rains for a better service, official added.