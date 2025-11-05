10 years later, auto drivers await repair of Mugalivakkam Main Road

CHENNAI: Motorists, and also drivers from the APJ Abdul Kalam Auto Stand, on Mugalivakkam Main Road alleged that the road has been in a damaged condition for the last 10 years despite repeated complaints.

Thousands of vehicles ply on this road every day, which connects Chinna Porur, Sabari Nagar and Ram Nagar. Due to last week’s rain, the stretch has deteriorated further as rainwater stagnated over the road surface.

“It’s extremely difficult to navigate this stretch because of stagnated rain water on potholes that are deep and wide. It has also made the road muddy and slushy and slippery. Every day, at least one biker skids and falls here,” auto drivers said.

Even with light rain, the entire section turns into a pond, and passing vehicles splash dirty water on pedestrians and even auto drivers waiting for their next ride.

“Last month, we carried out patchwork on our own, but the stretch has once again been damaged due to recent showers,” said an auto driver.

When contacted, Councillor Shankar Ganesh told DT Next that the Chennai Corporation had already carried out the repair work twice. “The stretch keeps getting damaged due to continuous stagnation of rainwater. Now, the Assistant Engineer of Zone 11 will be alerted, and action will be taken within a few days,” he added.