10 Chennai Corporation parks to get special play equipment

CHENNAI: With an aim to make parks more inclusive and accessible to children with disability, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has proposed to purchase special play equipment for 10 parks in the city. Around Rs 3 crore has been allotted for setting up the equipment, which will give special-needs children a touch-and-feel experience.

The development comes in the wake of parents with special children fuming over the lack of accessibility to enter and play inside the parks.

A senior GCC official told DT Next that the process to procure the special play equipment had begun. “Different prototypes and models are under study. We’re looking at the safety aspects of the items too,” added the official.

BK Sharmila, a resident of Velachery, shared the ordeal of taking her son, a Class 8 student, to parks. “I am disappointed with the lack of facilities in parks across the city. A wheelchair is a must to move around, and there isn’t much space for it. Swings, merry-go-rounds, and sea-saws don’t have hooks. So I’m scared of allowing him to play in those. Lack of ramps, handles without grips, and rusted equipment are a safety hazard for special children,” she rued.

Parents with special-needs children rarely bring their wards to the parks as most of the parks have a narrow entrance, and poor pavements inside the premises. Often, such kids can only watch others playing.

“My son has cerebral palsy, which causes problems with movement and balance. Several times, both of us have just stayed on the pathway and watched other children play. It’s heart-breaking to see my son, as I want him to play with the equipment but accessibility is a huge challenge,” opined Banu Priya J, a resident of Ayapakkam.

The Union government has recognised 21 types of disabilities, which are enshrined in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (RPwD Act). “Within that context at least, the Corporation parks must be made accessible to all. Officials have to make sure the length, height and width of the play equipment are planned and installed based on the needs of disabled children. Also, proper maintenance is a must,” averred K Prabhu, a member of the December 3 movement.