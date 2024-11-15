10 Air India Express flights cancelled on single day at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Ten Air India Express flights were cancelled at the Chennai airport on Friday, reportedly without prior notice to passengers.

Five departure flights and five arrival flights to and from these destinations Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Siliguri and Thiruvananthapuram, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

According to Chennai airport officials, these 10 flights were cancelled in a single day due to administrative reasons.

Meanwhile, irate passengers claimed that they were not given information about the cancellations in advance, and that they didn't receive proper answers from officials at the Air India Express counters at the city airport.

The cancelled departure flights:

1. Chennai-Kolkata (scheduled time: 7.25am)

2. Chennai-Bhubaneswar (7.45 am)

3. Chennai-Bengaluru (9.35 am)

4. Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram (10.45 am)

5. Chennai-Siliguri (12.35 pm)

The cancelled arrival flights:

1. Bengaluru-Chennai (scheduled time: 9 am)

2. Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai (10.50 am)

3. Bhubaneswar-Chennai (12 pm)

4. Kolkata-Chennai (1 pm)

5. Siliguri-Chennai (6.15 pm)